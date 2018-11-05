Jon's Bar & Grille at Third and South Streets, which a wall mural proclaims is the birthplace of Larry Fine of the Three Stooges, has closed after 37 years.
It has been on the market since last summer, and Josh Weiss of MSC Retail, who represents the seller, Sarkisian Holdings LLC, says offers are being considered. He confirmed the closing.
Its current asking price is $2.5 million, including the business, the liquor license, and the real estate at Third and South Streets.
Although it's rare for a bar to close in the busy fourth quarter of the year, Jon's does its healthiest trade outside during the warm months. Business at its large outdoor patio had picked up since the fire that destroyed Bridget Foy's, a block away. (Bridget Foy's will be rebuilt to reopen in 2019.)
Jon's dates to 1981. In 1998, it expanded to the corner with the outdoor seating and deck.
Fine was born Louis Feinberg in 1902 at 606 S. Third St. His parents were Joseph, a jeweler, and Fanny, according to a history on Jon's website. Fine died in 1975.