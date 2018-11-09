Lorenzo & Sons Pizza — the South Street-rooted, wee-hours slice shop known for its pizzas the size of a large SUV tire — has a deal to set up at Xfinity Live, owner Giuseppe Pulizzi told me.
Construction will take a few months. Pulizzi said it is expected to open in spring 2019 next to PBR Bar.
Lorenzo's, at 305 South St., traces its roots to 1970 with the rise of South Street as a tourist destination.
Its 28-inch pizza slices, when wrapped around a cheesesteak from Jim's Steaks at Fourth and South Street, form a culinary experience known as a Philly taco. At Xfinity Live, the combo can be achieved since a branch of Geno's is on site.
Pulizzi also has a Lorenzo's location in downtown West Chester.
(A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the new location.)