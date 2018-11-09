Lorenzo & Sons Pizza — the South Street-rooted, wee-hours slice shop known for its pizzas the size of a large SUV tire — has a deal to set up at Xfinity Live, owner Giuseppe Pulizzi told me.

Construction will take a few months. Pulizzi said it is expected to open in spring 2019 next to PBR Bar.

A Philly taco, made by wrapping a slice of pizza from Lorenzo & Sons around a cheesesteak from Jim’s Steaks.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
A Philly taco, made by wrapping a slice of pizza from Lorenzo & Sons around a cheesesteak from Jim’s Steaks.

Lorenzo's, at 305 South St., traces its roots to 1970 with the rise of South Street as a tourist destination.

Its 28-inch pizza slices, when wrapped around a cheesesteak from Jim's Steaks at Fourth and South Street, form a culinary experience known as a Philly taco. At Xfinity Live, the combo can be achieved since a branch of Geno's is on site.

Pulizzi also has a Lorenzo's location in downtown West Chester.

(A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the new location.)