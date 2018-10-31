The former Yards Brewing Co. site in Northern Liberties begins to come to life to life Nov. 1 with the opening of a tasting room by Mainstay Independent Brewing Co. in the brewhouse at 901 N. Delaware Ave.
It's the first phase of an ambitious project by Avram Hornik called Craft Hall, which by early next year will include a food-making and gathering space that focuses on approachable "slow" food with a bakery by Lost Bread Co. and an eatery called City Creek BBQ.
Hornik owns FCM Hospitality, which also operates Harper's Garden, Rosy's Taco Bar, the Dolphin, Concourse Dance Bar, and the seasonal the Parks on Tap series and Morgan's Pier.
Mainstay Independent has longtime beer maker Brian O'Reilly (formerly of Sly Fox) working with Andrew Foss (formerly of St. Benjamin's). Their initial beers will include King Laird Weisse, named after an Irish immigrant named Ralston Laird who in 1851 moved onto Petty Island, in the Delaware just upstream from Mainstay Independent.
A limited food menu from chef Adam Lazarick, culinary director for FCM, in collaboration with Parks on Tap chef Justin Koenig will be offered at the outset. Meanwhile, interior and exterior modifications are underway while the brewing team ramps up production.
Yards relocated last year to Fifth and Spring Garden Streets in a larger facility.
Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday-Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.