The crew from the popular Olney Korean restaurant Seorabol has set an Oct. 25 opening date for the long-in-the-works Center City branch, on the ground floor of the Center City One condos, 1326 Spruce St.
The menu will include Korean specialties as well as sushi and a full bar.
Seorabol — also rendered as Seo Ra Bol and pronounced "sue rah boll" — opened in a strip mall at Second and Grange Streets in 2002 under Kye Cheol Cho, who for many years had owned the now-closed Sam Won Garden at Castor Avenue and Magee Street in Northeast Philadelphia.
Stay tuned for more, but for now see the preview video: