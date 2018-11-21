It was all because of a girl. I'm in college. I definitely had the aspiration of becoming rich and famous. Not famous, but wealthy. And I had a girlfriend and it was right after my mom passed away [when he was 19]. I'm trying hard, I'm making zero money. And the girlfriend was kind of getting sick of me having no money. I had to ask her for a dollar so I could buy a tuna fish sandwich. She dumped me. I started all this to get her back. It's like Rocky getting knocked down. He's angry. His nose is bleeding. I got up, and I was mad. And I said I was never going to put myself in this position again. I tried a little bit harder. I opened a nightclub with comedy, Stars, because I needed something that I thought could make me money. I went to New York to Catch a Rising Star every week, found comedians: Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Richard Belzer — no one knew who they were. And I signed them up.