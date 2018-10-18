Philly's latest carb zone is around 39th and Chestnut Streets in University City.
Beiler's Doughnuts set up last year on the 39th Street side of the Chestnut Hall building, and a few months ago, Steve's Prince of Steaks opened directly across 39th Street in Hamilton Court, a newly renovated apartment building.
Much more is happening at Hamilton Court under Post Brothers, the developers, and there's a Chinatown connection at work.
Which brings us to Friday, Oct. 19. To mark the openings of two ice cream shops that day, Steve's owner Steve Iliescu will give away cheesesteaks, fries and sodas from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.
During the same hours, Lisa Taing of I-CE-NY Philly (serving Thai rolled ice cream, as it does at Chinatown Square) and the Creamery Cafe (a new concept of soft-serve and "freakshakes," which are elaborately appointed shakes) will hand out free desserts in their shared space around the corner at 3818 Chestnut St.
Next year should see the openings of Bon Chon (Korean fried chicken) and Halal Guys (gyros and falafel) at the corner of 39th and Chestnut. There's already a branch of the Chinatown bubble-tea shop Tea Dó up and running.