A pastel rainbow sign announces the already kid-tested 75-person-capacity space. Activity within is visible through large, semi-circular arched windows. Inside, pale wood shelving, tables, and short stools — all modular so the space can transform as needed — along with bright white walls and colorful storage bins impart an IKEA feel — except with clay, yarn, tiles, rubbings, books, toys, and, for the season, harvest gold, red, and orange construction paper.