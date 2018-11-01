Customers who are stuck without a car at a AAA repair shop can get free Lyft rides under a new partnership between the roadside assistance organization and ride hailing company.
The Lyft rides are available at AAA Car Care Centers in six states, including six locations in Pennsylvania. Customers do not need the Lyft app or a smartphone to take advantage of the program. The service is available to members and nonmembers.
In a statement, AAA said it introduced the service in response to customer demand for quick and easy transportation to or from its repair shops. AAA had previously offered shuttle rides from its repair shops to customers' destinations, such as work, home, or school, but not back to the shop.
"Giving our customers an easier and less time-consuming option when it comes to getting to and from our Car Care locations is a goal that our partnership with Lyft is helping us to achieve," Craig Sumerel, president of Car Care for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.
Lyft and CSAA Insurance, an AAA insurer, are also offering motorists the option to receive Lyft ride credits during an auto insurance claim process.