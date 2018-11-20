For the first time in at least six years, and likely much longer, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's central administrative office had operating gain in the year ended June 30, officials said Tuesday.
The chief financial officer of the archdiocese, Timothy O'Shaughnessy, called the better than break-even result gratifying.
The key driver in the swing to a $1.3 million operating gain for the Office of Financial Services from a $1.7 million loss the year before was an increase in an assessment paid by parishes to 12.25 percent of parish operating income, up from 10.5 percent. Parishes, in aggregate, paid 98.3 percent of the amount billed in fiscal 2018.
The central office and parishes benefited from the fully funded status of the priests' pension fund. That fund had a $10.3 million surplus at the end of fiscal 2018, compared to a $90 million deficit on June 30, 2012.
That improvement, propelled by the sale of businesses and real estate, was part of a $271.9 million improvement in the condition of the archdiocesan balance sheet over the last six years — from a deficit of $354.4 million in insurance trusts, pension funds, and an internal archdiocesan bank on June 30, 2012, to a deficit of $82.5 million at the end of fiscal 2018.