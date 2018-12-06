Then there was the "BLM Special" file that Bernie used to wire money to himself, his wife, and his sons for their million-dollar homes in Manhattan and Connecticut; to his brother Peter; and to employees such as Jodi Crupi to pay for her beach house. Madoff and his wife Ruth bought residences in Manhattan, Montauk on Long Island, Cap d'Antibes in the south of France, and Palm Beach, Fla., as well as several boats.