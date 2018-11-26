The Grow PA strategy is meant to address what Wonderling described as decades of economic decline, coupled with the outflow of Pennsylvanians to other states, and a coming retirement wave. The chamber estimated that over the next seven to 10 years, the state will add a paltry 100,000 to 115,000 new, nongovernment jobs — while, during that same time, it will also add 877,000 retirees to the rolls.