Two Philadelphia lawyers have been named among the "30 Powerful Cannabis Attorneys You Should Know" by MG Magazine. The list, published by the marijuana trade publication this week, shines a spotlight on Andrew Sacks of Sacks Weston Diamond and Seth Goldberg of Duane Morris.
Sacks serves as co-chair on both the Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Marijuana and Hemp Law Committees. He has represented MJ Freeway, the beleaguered winner of the state's $10.4 million seed-to-sale contract. Currently, Sacks is lobbying Philadelphia City Council to reduce the distance a medical marijuana dispensary must be from a daycare center from 500-feet to one-foot. He is also preparing a suit against the Department of Justice alleging violations of medical marijuana patients' Second Amendment rights. Under federal law, marijuana users are forbidden to buy or own a firearm.
Goldberg is chair of Duane Morris' cannabis practice and often writes often for the firm's marijuana industry blog. Most recently he represented the defendants in Woodstock Ventures LC, et al. v. Woodstock Roots, trademark case which claimed infringement pertaining to the use of the word "Woodstock." MedMen, the multi-state so-called "Apple Store of Weed," won the exclusive right in August to use "Woodstock" for marijuana branding.