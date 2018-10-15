For the first time since the Garden State program was launched in 2013, consumers can see the difference in cannabis costs between the retail outlets, called Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs). Dispensaries were restricted under the original law from publishing the information on their websites and on social media because it was construed as advertising. That meant patients, who are required to pay cash for the medication, were unable to compare prices between ATCs. Pennsylvania has allowed the posting of prices since the product went on sale in February.