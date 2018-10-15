Prices for medical marijuana may now be posted by the six existing dispensaries in New Jersey.
For the first time since the Garden State program was launched in 2013, consumers can see the difference in cannabis costs between the retail outlets, called Alternative Treatment Centers (ATCs). Dispensaries were restricted under the original law from publishing the information on their websites and on social media because it was construed as advertising. That meant patients, who are required to pay cash for the medication, were unable to compare prices between ATCs. Pennsylvania has allowed the posting of prices since the product went on sale in February.
N.J. Gov. Murphy is aggressively seeking to expand the medical program and open the state to adult recreational use. Since taking office, the number of participating patients has doubled to 33,200. The state is expected to announce the winners of six more growers-dispensaries in November.