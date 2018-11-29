Curaleaf, which Barron's magazine recently called an American company with deep Russian roots, was ranked 105 out of 177 applications during the first round, when 12 permits were awarded. It did not apply in the second. But last month, Curaleaf told prospective investors it planned to open six dispensaries in Pennsylvania and a 49,200-square-foot indoor growing facility in King of Prussia. The announcement — like many others made by marijuana concerns — was made before the state Department of Health had even received an application from the company. Curaleaf has partnered with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.