Major retailers disputed Checkbook's findings and said they complied with pricing and advertising laws. Sears, which owns Kmart, said it "disagrees with any suggestion that its pricing is misleading or deceptive." Macy's said its "pricing cadence varies for each item," so some go on sale more often that others. J.C. Penny said any item put on sale must have been sold at its regular price for "a reasonable period of time." Kohl's and Neiman Marcus did not return requests for comment.