Philadelphia-based Honeygrow will close five locations before the end of the year, including all three of its Chicago restaurants.
The fast-casual chain, which specializes in salads and stir-fries, will also shut down its lone location in Washington and one in New York City, said Honeygrow chief executive and founder Justin Rosenberg.
"We wanted to get rid of the ones that were dragging down profitability," Rosenberg said. "We're making some tough decisions and moving forward."
Launched in 2012, Honeygrow will have 29 stores in nine states after the planned closures. The privately held restaurant chain, which has raised at least $70 million in funding, plans to "start growing again in 2020," Rosenberg said.
Honeygrow entered the Chicago market just over a year ago with its first store in August 2017. The closures in the Windy City include two Honeygrow locations and one of its Minigrow spin-offs. The company will maintain a presence in the Chicago area with a Honeygrow in suburban Schaumburg, Ill., Rosenberg said.
The chain will still have two other locations in New York City after a Minigrow in Manhattan shuts its doors.
Honeygrow has six stores in Philadelphia, including its headquarters in Fishtown, where it recently opened a takeout window. It has three other stores in Pennsylvania and four in New Jersey. The company also has locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia.