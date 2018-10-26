Philadelphia businesses would be required to accept cash under a City Council bill introduced Thursday.
The bill, introduced by Councilman William Greenlee, would outlaw cashless businesses in the city. Violators could receive fines of up to $2,000, according to Greenlee's office.
A few businesses in Philadelphia have gone cashless in recent years, notably the salad chain Sweetgreen and Bluestone Lane, a coffee shop.
As technology gives consumers more ways to pay, including with their smartphones, some businesses have gone cashless to improve efficiency and reduce the risk of robbery, among other reasons.
But consumer advocates say cashless businesses effectively discriminate against poor customers who don't have access to credit or bank accounts, and seniors who aren't comfortable paying with plastic or digital devices.
New Jersey lawmakers are also considering a ban on cashless businesses. Similar bills have been introduced in Washington D.C. and Chicago, too.