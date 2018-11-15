The robocall epidemic has gotten so bad that the telecom industry is working on a fix that would verify the numbers of incoming calls as authentic and not spoofed, so consumers can trust their caller IDs again. T-Mobile says it's ready to launch the technology. Comcast is conducting limited employee trials and expects to deploy it to customers in 2019. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai recently demanded that the phone industry launch a call authentication system no later than next year