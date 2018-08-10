The rankings scandal at Temple University spread beyond the Fox School of Business on Friday after officials announced that reports from two other schools submitted to the U.S. News & World Report also included errors, though officials said the inaccuracies were few in number and unintentional.
University officials identified incorrect data from the College of Education and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine that were collected for U.S. News' graduate program rankings for 2019. The rest of the data from the two schools were verified, the university said. All data from College of Engineering and the Beasley School of Law were verified.
The education school underreported the number of students receiving grants and or scholarships, mistakenly included students graduating from Temple's Japan campus in its graduating class of master's students and entered the amount of fees as per credit rather than per semester.
The Katz school of medicine underreported the number of minorities, along with the number of applicants interviewed. The medical school also corrected full-time and part-time faculty figures.
Temple discovered these errors after U.S. News asked the university to certify the accuracy of its ranking submissions.
"While errors were found in two of the reports, the errors were few in number and there was no indication of deliberate misreporting. This information has been reported to U.S. News.," said Richard M. Englert, Temple's president, and JoAnne A. Epps, executive vice president and provost, in a letter emailed to the Temple community.
It's unclear how the errors may have affected the programs' rankings. Temple representatives did not immediately return calls or emails asking if the errors may have raised rankings. A U.S. News spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
"I don't know whether this is just honest mistakes or strategic mistakes," said Eliot Ingram, co-founder and CEO of ClearAdmit, a Philadelphia-based MBA admissions consultancy. "We would have to see whether the mistakes made consistently enhance the prestige of the program, or is it random?"
For example, Ingram said, if students from Temple's Japan campus had higher GPA averages, then including those students in the College of Education's graduating class of master's students would bring up the grade averages for the graduating class.
Temple also announced Friday that the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, — the group that accredits Temple's Fox school — has moved up its re-accreditation review for Fox from Spring 2020 to early 2019.
In addition, Temple said it notified The Princeton Review that at least one inaccurate data point reported to U.S. News was also used in reports to The Princeton Review.
In January, U.S. News dropped Temple's online MBA from its ranking after the school self-reported that it had provided inaccurate data. The online MBA program had been ranked No. 1 for four years and the university had been touting the ranking.
In July, a law firm Temple hired to investigate the issue found that a rankings-focused strategy led to some of the misreporting.
Later in July, Temple officials announced that they had found more misreporting to U.S. News from the Fox school, involving six other programs.
After the scandal broke, Temple removed its long-time business school head, Moshe Porat, from his leadership post, replacing him with interim dean Ronald C. Anderson, who headed the school's finance department.
The university is updating its community about the rankings issue at www.temple.edu/about/data-integrity.