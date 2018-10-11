A Pennsylvania business consortium launched a new campaign Thursday to boost the state's economy by expanding the uses of natural gas in manufacturing, power production and exports.
"Forge The Future," an initiative that grew out of the state's shale-gas producers and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh business groups, released a report called Ideas for Action that calls for expanding businesses that consume some of the production from the state's shale-gas reserves. In the last decade, Pennsylvania has become the nation's second-largest gas producer, but much of the gas is shipped out of state
The initiative includes Chevron, Peoples Gas, The Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.