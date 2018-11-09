Edwards is a graduate of the Integrated Product Design Master's program at the University of Pennsylvania. It was there that she first conceived of an environmentally-sustainable pregnancy test. Her classmate Anna Couturier-Simpson and her faculty advisor at Penn, Sarah Rottenberg, liked the idea so much that they joined with Edwards as co-founders of the company. The name of the product, "Lia," is a play on scientific term "lateral immunoassay," a type of rapidly readable strip test.