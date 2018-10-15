"It concerns me that basically billions of dollars are flowing to these pharmacy benefit managers. Some may be doing a great job, some may not be," said Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. But because the companies are subcontractors — hired by the managed-care organizations that contract with the state to run the bulk of the Medicaid program — DePasquale says he doesn't have the ability to audit them. "I have significant concerns about that arrangement, and the lack of accountability there."