The University of Pennsylvania Health System on Friday broke ground on a $200 million outpatient center in Radnor, at the former Wyeth Laboratories site at 145 King of Prussia Rd. it bought in 2015 for $34 million.
The 250,000 square-foot medical building, expected to open in 2020, is twice as big as Penn's current outpatient site in Radnor. The development will include a 1,000-car garage. The equipment alone, including radiation oncology and chemotherapy facilities, is expected to cost $44 million, said Kevin B. Mahoney, the health system's chief administrative officer said.
Penn sold close to half of the 35 acres to Brandywine Realty Trust for $18.25 million. The site plan calls for Brandywine to build a 150,000 square-foot office building and a hotel projected to have 100 rooms.