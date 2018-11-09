Penn National Gaming Inc. filed an application with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to build a $111 million, 80,000 square foot satellite casino on 36 acres of land near the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 176, which connects with Route 422 near Reading.
The plans for Hollywood Casino Morgantown, in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, call for 750 slot machines and 30 table games, plus a sportsbook, Penn National said.
"Hollywood Casino Morgantown is ideally situated to generate new revenues from the more densely populated suburbs to the west of Philadelphia, while further protecting our existing market share at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course," said Timothy J. Wilmott, Penn National's chief executive.
Penn National is based in Wyomissing, near Reading. Penn National is in Grantville, in Central Pennsylvania.
If the casino application, Oct. 31, is approved by regulators, its closest competition would be Valley Forge Casino Resort, which was acquired in September by Boyd Gaming Corp.