"Individual investors are becoming more aware of the volatility in the market, as negative headlines seem to be feeding into one another at this point. However, we have not yet seen capitulation in the equity markets. Meaning, it could get worse before it gets better. And we still face many unknowns in the market, such as China and the battles over tariffs and trade with the country, as well as the Fed's role in our economy and its ultimate path in terms of setting interest rates," said Rosemary Caligiuri, managing director with United Capital in Langhorne.