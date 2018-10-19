"We're really excited for him. It'll be good for him, and it will be good for the Fusion." Marsh said of Choi. "The way it works, these players are able to try out and scrim with the teams. It's not like the pros, where it's like, 'Hey! You're getting shipped off to somewhere.' The orgs are really allowed to meet the player, introduce themselves before, to make sure it's a good fit for both parties."