The Inquirer's 2018 Industry Icons Awards were presented to recognize Philadelphia's outstanding business leaders during a Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt at the Bellevue Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Outstanding business leaders Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania; Gerard "Jerry" Sweeney, Brandywine Realty Trust; Kenneth Frazier, Merck; Stephen Starr, STARR Restaurants; Ralph Roberts, Comcast (Posthumously); and H.F. Gerry Lenfest, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism (Posthumously) were recognized for their contributions to their organizations and to the community.