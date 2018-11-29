The Inquirer's 2018 Industry Icons Awards were presented to recognize Philadelphia's outstanding business leaders during a Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt at the Bellevue Wednesday, November 28, 2018.  Outstanding business leaders Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania; Gerard "Jerry" Sweeney, Brandywine Realty Trust; Kenneth Frazier, Merck; Stephen Starr, STARR Restaurants; Ralph Roberts, Comcast (Posthumously); and H.F. Gerry Lenfest, The Lenfest Institute for Journalism (Posthumously) were recognized for their contributions to their organizations and to the community.

Honorees and guest speakers are photographed with Terrance C.Z. Egger (left), president and CEO, Philadelphia Media Network, before The Inquirer Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt at the Bellevue November 28, 2018. With Egger, from left are: Kenneth Frazier, Lisa D. Kabnick, Stephen Starr, Amy Gutmann, Gerard (Jerry) Sweeney, Marguerite Lenfest, Jim Friedlich and Ira Brown.
Honorees Kenneth Frazier (left) chairman and CEO of Merck & Co and Stephen Starr, founder of STARR Restaurants before the dinner.
Honorees Stephen Starr (from left), STARR Restaurants; Amy Gutmann, University of Pennsylvania; and Gerard “Jerry” Sweeney, Brandywine Realty Trust before the dinner.
Jim Friedlich (right) executive director of The Lenfest Institute for Journalism shows a newspaper scrapbook to Diane Lenfest Myer, the daughter of H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest , who was honored posthumously.
Jim Friedlich talks with arriving guests in the ballroom at the Hyatt at the Bellevue before the 2018 Industry Icons Awards dinner.
The Industry Icons Hall of Fame awards. The 2018 awards were presented to recognize six outstanding business leaders whose contributions to their organizations and the area have enriched the community.
Terrance C.Z. Egger, president and CEO, Philadelphia Media Network welcomes the honorees and guests during the Hall of Fame Dinner in the Bellevue Ballroom.
Kenneth Frazier (right), chairman and CEO of Merck & Co. is presented his Industry Icon Award by Lisa D. Kabnick, Senior Advisor, Pepper Hamilton and Vice Chair of the Board, Philadelphia Inquirer.
Amy Gutmann, president of the University of Pennsylvania, is seen on a monitor as she accepts her Inquirer Industry Icon Award.
Gerard (Jerry) Sweeney, president and CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust, accepts his award.
Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, accepts the Icon Award posthumously for his father, Ralph Roberts.
Stephen Starr, founder of STARR Restaurants accepts his Icon award.
Jim Friedlich and guest emcee Amy Buckman (right) Director of School and Community Relations at the Lower Merion School District, watch a video tribute to the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, founder of the Lenfest Institute before presenting his children with his posthumous award.
Chase Lenfest accepts an Icon award given to his late father, H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest. With him are brother Brook Lenfest and sister Diane Lenfest Myer. The elder Lenfest was known for his local philanthropy and for his ownership of the company that publishes the Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com.
