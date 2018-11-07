The radio company also has extricated itself from a disastrous partnership with United States Traffic Network, based in Malvern. United States Traffic Network provided traffic updates for former CBS Radio stations and sold advertisements around those updates, funneling some of the ad revenue back to Entercom/CBS Radio. But the traffic network stopped making those payments this year because of financial trouble, and Entercom broke off the partnership, saying it would do its own traffic updates and handle the advertising itself.