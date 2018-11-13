Amazon has selected New York City and Northern Virginia as its new corporate hubs, dashing Philadelphia's hopes of attracting the e-commerce giant's massive, job-creating second headquarters for itself.
Amazon.com Inc. said in news release Tuesday that the new office complexes would be located in Arlington County, Va., and in New York's Long Island City neighborhood in Queens.
The Seattle-based company plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters, creating at least 25,000 jobs in each location, it said.
The company also announced that it plans a 1-million-square-foot operations center office in Nashville.
Northern Virginia, New York and Nashville — as well as Philadelphia — were among 238 applicants across North America to bid for the headquarters in response to a request for proposals issued only six weeks before the company's deadline for submissions in October.
Philadelphia's proposal had centered on sites in University City and the South Philadelphia Navy Yard. Officials said in their bid that all could have satisfied its immediate need for 500,000 square feet of space in 2019.
In January, Amazon announced its list of finalists, which also included Pittsburgh; Newark in neighboring New Jersey; urban powerhouses Los Angeles and Chicago; and technology centers such as Austin, Texas, and Boston.
Philadelphia and Pennsylvania officials have shared only limited information about the city's and state's overtures to the company, keeping an especially tight lid on anything having to do with financial incentives being offered.
City leaders have said, though, that the experience courting the retail and technology giant would help Philadelphia market itself to other companies considering a presence in the city.
Mayor Kenney said in a statement Tuesday that he was "honored" to have been a contender for the headquarters.
"I also recognize the value of this competitive process, which has benefited our city in many ways," he said. "I am hopeful that we will continue to harness the energy found throughout this process and apply it to future business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts in Philadelphia."