A North Carolina retail property investment firm that targets densely populated, affluent real estate markets has acquired four buildings on the 1500 block of Walnut Street near Rittenhouse Square in Center City from two separate sellers, picking up tenants including Bonobos and AT&T Mobility.
A unit of Charlotte-based Asana Partners bought 1519 and 1521 Walnut St., home to Bonobos and Govberg Jewelers, from affiliates of Blatteis & Schnur Inc., a Los Angeles real estate company, for a combined $19.6 million on July 16, according to property records filed with the city.
Asana also has assumed ownership of the two buildings spanning 1501 to 1505 Walnut St. that the Post Bros. property group bought from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in 2016, Post president Matthew Pestronk said in an email.
The buildings, which are occupied by AT&T, Club Monaco Corp. and Red Wing Shoe Co., changed hands on June 29 for $13.1 million in a deal that involved the transfer of a corporate entity through which they are owned, according to property records.
A message left with Asana was not immediately returned. The company's other recent acquisitions have included retail properties in Atlanta, Cambridge, Mass., Alexandria, Va., and Miami Beach, as well as in its home base of Charlotte, according to press coverage reproduced on its website.
The company targets established retail corridors in areas with "high levels of educational attainment, population density, and household income," according to the site.