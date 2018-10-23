Liberty Property Trust, which built Comcast Corp.'s Center City headquarters and technology center towers and is the main developer of office and lab properties in South Philadelphia's Navy Yard, intends to sell off all of its remaining office holdings to focus on its increasingly profitable business as an industrial landlord.
As part of its sell-off, Liberty plans to divest itself of its stakes in the Comcast Corp. buildings, its interests in the Navy Yard and its position as the developer of Camden's sprawling new development of offices across the Delaware River from Center City, Liberty chairman and chief executive said Tuesday in a conference call with analysts.
Liberty has long signaled its intent to unwind its business as a suburban office landlord, selling off its Great Valley Corporate Center business park in 2016 and announcing in February that it was seeking buyers for its remaining suburban office holdings.
But the urban office projects, which it had not shown any prior intent to jettison, have been taking a toll on the company's bottom line. Liberty this year had to record a $60 million charge to account for cost overruns by its contractor at the Comcast Technology Center project and write down the value of its sprawling Camden waterfront development project by $26 million.
Its growing nationwide portfolio of warehouses and distribution centers, meanwhile, has benefited from increased demand as retailers compete to meet consumer demand for speedy deliveries of online orders.
"We continue to benefit from the dynamic and evolving logistics industry and robust demand for quality industrial space from users both large and small," Hankowsky said in a news release before the analyst call. "Consistent with the opportunities we see in the marketplace, we intend to complete our strategic shift by monetizing our remaining, high-quality office assets and focusing our efforts and capital solely on our industrial platform."
Liberty's remaining office holdings include most of the buildings that it developed in the Navy Yard Corporate Center — the city-owned former military base's main office park — including its 1200 Intrepid Ave. office low-rise where it recently secured logistics firm Worldwide Express as a tenant and the headquarters of asset manager FS Investments.
John Grady, president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., which oversees Navy Yard development on the city's behalf, said his agency looks forward to working with Liberty "on an orderly transition process which will include the completion of their current development projects and the transition of prospects currently in our shared pipeline… Moving forward, PIDC will consider next steps for the selection of a new partner for future Navy Yard office" and research-and-development projects."
Liberty also retains 20-percent interests in Comcast Corp.'s headquarters tower and its new Comcast Technology Center skyscraper, and owns what had been a vacant 26-acre site before development by Liberty and others that included a new 207,000 square-foot headquarters for American Water Works Co.
Spokespeople for Comcast and the city of Camden did not immediately respond to requests for comment.