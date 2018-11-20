German supermarket chain Lidl plans to open its first Pennsylvania location early next month in Ridley Township.
The store will open at 420 McDade Blvd. on Dec. 5, the company said in a release Tuesday.
Lidl opened its first U.S. stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia in June 2017. It had since then been expanding up the eastern seaboard but initially skipped the Philadelphia area to open two North Jersey stores.
Currently, the closest Lidl stores to Philadelphia are in Middletown, Del., and Vineland, N.J.
The company also owns property where it could open a store in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood and is said to be planning a location on part of the South Philadelphia tract where a Foxwoods casino had once been planned.