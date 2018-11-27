"The Comcast Center, I think … represents the first of a next generation of high-rise in the city, as does the Comcast Technology Center. They're distinctly different buildings, and yet they complement each other," he said. "It's sort of unusual, because you had this artificial cap on the skyline until 1985, so you basically only have new buildings. … It's distinctive, modern, diverse, and part of the vibrancy of Philadelphia."