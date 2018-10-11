Philadelphia-based developer U.S. Construction Inc. has begun work on a row of eight townhouses with multimillion-dollar price tags at the former site of a parking garage on Lombard Street between 20th and 21st Streets, across the street from the Lombard Swim Club.
U.S. Construction aims have the four-story, 5,000-square-foot houses that make up what it calls the Moderna at Rittenhouse ready for occupancy by August 2019, Jim Onesti, a real estate agent with a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices unit in Philadelphia, said in an email this week.
The houses, which are to be listed at a starting price of $2.8 million, will have five bedrooms, an office, five full baths, two half-baths, two-car garages, finished basements, elevators, plunge pools and roof decks with outdoor kitchens, Onesti said in a news release, which also mentions the project's eligibility for the city's 10-year property tax abatement for new construction.