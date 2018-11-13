The township had hoped to have the crossing in place within a year, officials said, but there are obstacles. The Costco development is held up in litigation, which must be resolved before the grade crossing could be built. The track crossing also needs state approval. The New Jersey Department of Transportation approved the plan in December 2016, township officials said, but NJ Transit controls all construction in its right of way. The transit agency is opposed to at-grade crossings, Snyder said, due to concerns about collisions with cars. NJ Transit prefers overpasses or underpasses, she said.