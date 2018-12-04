For the last few years, however, the Land Bank has been criticized for being slow to sell those parcels. Interested buyers have alleged that despite making their interest in properties known, they have received little or no response from Land Bank officials. Other critics have lambasted the agency for its slow acquisition of lots — something that City Council President Darrell L. Clarke has blamed on some offices, including the Department of Revenue. In January, he accused the city of bypassing the Land Bank when selling public property, sending parcels instead "straight to Sheriff Sale to be snatched up by high-end developers and do-nothing speculators."