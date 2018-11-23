With Macy's bags by their feet and coffee in hand, the four Black Friday shoppers sat around a circle table at the King of Prussia mall to refuel before 8 a.m.
They had been out since 2 a.m. — a yearly tradition — and the group planned to keep going until lunch time or until someone tapped out from pure exhaustion. Christine McCormick, 31, of Valley Forge, said she doesn't go to New York with her husband for Thanksgiving because of Black Friday plans with her two friends and her mother. "The holy day is Friday here," she said.
As the group talked about Black Friday adventures and the hours-long search for gifts and deals, Erin Morgan, 31, of Phoenixville, said she doesn't usually buy much and Donna McCormick, 65, of Drexel Hill, said retailers offered better bargains in years past. Yet, they still came out to stores.
"For me, it's more about the tradition," said Linda Kampes, 31, of Fishtown. "It's kind of nice to know that this day, every year, that I get to see my girls and hang out … pull an all-nighter [and] drink an insane amount of caffeine."
These four were among the legions of shoppers who went out on Black Friday for the experience, whether that was to take pictures with the mall's holiday decorations, visit entertainment-related retailers, or just be with family and friends on a day off — and not as much for the discounts.
Kathy Smith, the King of Prussia Mall's marketing director, estimated that at around 8:30 a.m. 60 percent of the mall's 13,000 parking spaces were filled. Even as more people are shopping on Thanksgiving Day, and earlier, Smith said the mall stills sees most shoppers showing up for Black Friday. Last year, more than 50 percent of all traffic Thanksgiving Day through Sunday was on Black Friday, Smith said.
"We definitely still see the tradition of families, mothers and daughters, groups of friends, who have been shopping on Black Friday year after year after year," Smith said. What she has noticed as far as changes is "there's not so much the desire to get up at 3 a.m. and be standing outside a door at 4 a.m., at 5 a.m.," she said.
Another change is that holiday shopping is beginning earlier. The National Retail Federation said that even though Thanksgiving remains the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, nationally, four in 10 shoppers have already started shopping for the holidays at the start of the month.
Still, Black Friday is still a day off from work for many people and they need something to do, said Steven H. Gartner, the executive vice president of global retail services at CBRE Inc.
"The sport of shopping continues to live on Black Friday, in part, because families are together, people are together, and they're not working … It's a free day to do something and one of those things to do is go shop," he said. "There's a convivial nature to shopping on Black Friday."
Some shoppers, though, are still out for deals, and finding only frustration during shopping expeditions in Center City.
Eniola Oyefeso, 18, was at Century 21 in Center City, with her family, but was disappointed by the shopping experience. "It's not that good," said Oyefeso, of Philadelphia, standing near a rack of women's clothes in the discount luxury apparel and home goods store on Market Street. "There's not that many sales. And no one's really out, either. I feel like most of it is done online."
Oyefeso, of Philadelphia, was out looking for a new winter jacket and boots, perhaps Uggs. The search continued as she combed through the silver clothing racks at Century 21, accompanied by two members of her family. Holiday music and pop music streamed through the store's speakers.
Since she began shopping at 8 a.m., she had gone to UNIQLO, Old Navy, H&M, and TJ Maxx. Most stores had adhered to regular pricing, Oyefeso said, although she noticed H&M offered a 30 percent discount. It was a letdown from last year, when she said the store had offered even steeper discounts and she walked away with clothing for just a few dollars apiece.
"We expected bigger Black Friday (sales)," said Berta Diaz, 22, a Barcelona, Spain native who was in Philadelphia as part of a four-stop city tour of the U.S. with her girlfriend, Marina Monte, 20, also of Barcelona. "I find same sales as usual, everyday."
Diaz was on the hunt for affordable sneakers. But so far, the shoe stores she had visited in Philadelphia disappointed on Black Friday.
In a break from the cold, Diaz and Monte stopped in Sephora, a makeup store on Chestnut Street that advertised a Black Friday sale with paper signs taped to its glass entrance doors.
In King of Prussia, Diana Vento, 72, watched what she described as hundreds of teenagers, including her granddaughter, flooding Urban Outfitters to take advantage of Black Friday deals.
Groups of teens, mostly wearing sneakers like Vans or Converse, and leggings or sweatpants walked in and out, many leaving with a red bag full of their recent purchases.
"Going in there," Vento, of Jamison, said, "it's like the heavens opening up with teenagers."
Sales were not the main point for Kellie Fidler, 53, and her daughter Natasha, 18, as they surveyed the selection inside a crowded Bath & Body Works in King of Prussia. An older daughter, Jessica, 22, waited by the railing outside with the six Macy's bags. They had been shopping together on Black Friday for so long that when Natasha was younger she used to think it was an actual holiday.
Now, that Jessica is a graduate student at the University of New Haven in Connecticut and Natasha is a freshman at Clemson University in South Carolina, this day is more about spending time together as a family than shopping for deals.
"It's more of a tradition. We've been doing this at least 10 years since they were little. We always start at Macy's," Kellie Fidler said. "It's just great spending time with the girls."