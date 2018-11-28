The L.O.L. Surprise! brand, named the 2018 Toy of the Year by the Toy Association, has continued to dazzle kids by unveiling new products to add to its collection, as seen on its own YouTube channel with unboxing stars Tahani and Mykal-Michelle. A video from last year where viewers learn how to unbox seven layers of the LOL Surprise Series 2 Dolls has been seen more than 12 million times. The various L.O.L. toys range in price from $10 or less to the $199.99 doll house that includes over 85 items.