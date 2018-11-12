SAP SE, Europe's biggest technology company, has agreed to buy U.S. enterprise software company Qualtrics International Inc. for $8 billion in cash.
Germany's SAP, led by Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott, has secured financing of 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to cover the purchase price and acquisition-related costs, according to a statement on Monday. Qualtrics, which makes software for surveying customers and analyzing employee sentiment, expects full year 2018 revenue to exceed $400 million and projects a forward growth rate of greater than 40 percent.
Qualtrics had earlier filed for an IPO of $200 million. It was valued at $2.5 billion in a 2017 private funding round and its customers include Microsoft Corp., JetBlue Airways Corp. and General Electric Co.
The transaction with SAP is expected to close in the first half of 2019, and Qualtrics will operate as an entity within SAP's cloud business group. Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith will continue to lead the company, which will maintain dual headquarters in Provo, Utah and Seattle, Washington.
Qualtrics was advised on the transaction by Qatalyst Partners and Goodwin Procter, LLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acted as a financial adviser and Jones Day acted as legal adviser to SAP.