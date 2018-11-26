PAGE incubated for a few years in the Office of the City Controller, where Hornstein was director of financial and policy analysis before joining the Economy League earlier this year. He was the project manager for a 2014 Controller's Office report that found slightly more than half of the more than $5 billion in annual purchases for goods and services by Philadelphia's universities and hospitals was spent on local businesses, and that a 25 percent increase in that spending would mean 4,400 new jobs and create an additional $14 million in annual tax revenue for the city.