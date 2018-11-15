Sixty percent of Spectator Sports' orders are for children's wear; among the popular offerings is a hot-pink onesie with the stroller reference Just Rollin' With It. Connolly projects revenue to reach $25,000 within the first year of business, with her goal to have the website be the main driver of sales. Currently, race expos are driving sales (Spectator Sports will be represented at the Philadelphia Marathon expo), which Connolly expects will grow 50 percent a year, in part because of plans to expand beyond apparel.