The Pennsylvania Department of Health agreed to slash a fine against St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Darby to $100,000 from the original fine of $675,000 levied last December.
Regulators imposed the largest-ever state fine against St. Francis after an August 2017 inspection led to the revocation of its license. St. Francis appealed both the revocation and the fine.
St. Francis not only won back its full license, but also secured an unprecedented deal from the health department that put $45,000 of the $100,000 fine in an interest-bearing bank account. St. Francis will be allowed, with regulatory approval, to use that money for improvements to its facility, a department spokesman said.