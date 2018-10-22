So thank you, New York Times, for further increasing the awareness of this most excellent and long-existing tax strategy. And thanks to you, Jared Kushner. When it comes to taxes, more business owners should be doing what you're doing. Why? Because it's legal and because we all have a fiduciary duty to our employees, customers, vendors, partners — and their families –who all rely on us for their livelihoods to minimize expenses where we can so that we can continue to grow our businesses and provide them with jobs.