The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 made it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities, and it requires new public transportation buildings and vehicles to be accessible for people with disabilities. All SEPTA buses are equipped with ramps that are extended to allow a wheelchair to board, and each bus has two spaces at the front to accommodate wheelchairs. The bus Sabel tried to board picked up another rider in a wheelchair shortly before it reached her, and the video shows the driver assisting that passenger in boarding and securing the chair with straps installed on the bus.