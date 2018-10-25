The agency put out a request for proposals for 850 new parking kiosks at the beginning of October, they said. Those kiosks, expected to be installed by September 2019, will be dispersed throughout the city to replace the original kiosks and to convert some streets from meters to kiosks. The new kiosks may be programmed with pay structures similar to MeterUPs, officials said, and will no longer allow people to pay with bills. They will only accept coins or credit or debit cards.