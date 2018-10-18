SEPTA is aiming to convert 10 to 20 percent of its energy consumption to renewable sources like solar panels or windmills.
The transit agency, one of the largest energy consumers in the region, uses 480,000 megawatt hours a year of electricity for services like trolleys, trains, and facilities. Today, all of that power is drawn from the electrical grid that uses primarily coal, nuclear, and natural gas sources, said Erik Johanson, SEPTA's director of business innovation. About four percent is generated by renewable sources.
On Wednesday, SEPTA issued a request for proposals that could allow SEPTA to convert to renewable sources without spending more money on energy, he said. The agency is seeking to begin purchasing renewable energy sources by November 2019, the request for proposal states, and requires a commitment to a fixed price for 10 to 20 years.
SEPTA is leaving open ended how that could be done. It will consider proposals for new sources of hydroelectric power, solar or wind power, or simply plugging SEPTA into existing renewable energy sources in a 13-state region that stretches as far west as Illinois and Kentucky and from Virginia to New Jersey. Something new, though, may be the most cost-effective route.
"Within the last several years, the price for renewable energy has been dropping …," Johanson said. "A new project would be more likely to provide cost-neutral electricity."
SEPTA may also need to blend several energy sources to fulfill its requirements, he said.
A sustainability program adopted in 2011 stated that SEPTA had a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operation.
SEPTA has been gradually shifting its 1,400 bus fleet away from petroleum burners to hybrid vehicles. About half the fleet is now made up of diesel-electric hybrids, and the transit agency aims to increase that to 95 percent of the fleet by 2021.
The agency, though, has also drawn criticism from environmental groups for investing in a 8,800 kilowatts natural gas power generator in Nicetown. While natural gas is one of the cleanest forms of fossil fuel to burn, activists have fought the plant, arguing that it could add to the air pollution in a community already exposed to vehicle exhaust from SEPTA's Midvale Bus Depot in the same neighborhood, near the Roosevelt Expressway and West Hunting Park Avenue. They also note that greenhouse gases can be created by extracting and transporting natural gas. The group is appealing the facility's air permit with the Licenses and Inspections Review Board, a process that is ongoing.
Peter Winslow, a member of 350 Philadelphia, an environmental group that has led the fight against the Nicetown generator, lauded SEPTA on Wednesday, though, for its investigation of renewable energy sources.
"Commitment by SEPTA to obtain 10 percent to 20 percent of its electricity from renewable sources is significant," he said.
SEPTA's effort to begin conversion by next year recognized the importance of climate change, he said, but he also thought the agency could go even further by selling renewable energy certificates and insisting that the vendor it hires grow the amount of overall renewable energy being generated.
While SEPTA is seeking to become increasingly green, it is taking an incremental approach out of concerns about the cost of certain sources of energy in the future. By not committing to a single energy source, SEPTA can avoid sudden price spikes, Johanson said.