The agency, though, has also drawn criticism from environmental groups for investing in a 8,800 kilowatts natural gas power generator in Nicetown. While natural gas is one of the cleanest forms of fossil fuel to burn, activists have fought the plant, arguing that it could add to the air pollution in a community already exposed to vehicle exhaust from SEPTA's Midvale Bus Depot in the same neighborhood, near the Roosevelt Expressway and West Hunting Park Avenue. They also note that greenhouse gases can be created by extracting and transporting natural gas. The group is appealing the facility's air permit with the Licenses and Inspections Review Board, a process that is ongoing.