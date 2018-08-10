Completely securing stations like Jefferson and Suburban is virtually impossible, said Thomas Nestel III, SEPTA's police chief. Fire code requires the doors to have push bars so they can open from the inside, so every night when the station is being shut down, typically around 1:30 a.m., people hide inside and reopen the doors to let others in. A few police patrol the stations overnight, Nestel said, but people looking for a safe place to stay overnight try to stay out of sight of officers.