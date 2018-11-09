The transit fare management company Genfare released recently the results of a survey that ranked the top transportation irritations by mode of travel. Music played loudly was up there, as were bare feet on a plane and phone conversations on a train. Some of the bad behaviors were nasty: Body odor, for example, concerned 26 percent of flyers and 41 percent of public transit travelers. Some activities — like being drunk while traveling — were self-evidently annoying, while others seem subjective. Is it bad manners to take shoes off on a flight? Not a problem, 64 percent of respondents said. Socks, though, should stay on.