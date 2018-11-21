The timing of the pilot launch — slated for the spring of 2020 — could play well for Republicans facing another election in the not-too-distant future. During the midterms, Jacobs notes, Democrats had a "field day" with their support for protecting coverage of pre-existing conditions. Heading into the 2020 race, he said, "Republicans would be glad to have an issue where they could say, 'No, no, we're actually on the side of seniors here.'"