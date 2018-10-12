A 10 percent tariff on picture frames was put into effect in September, said panelist Steve McGowan, vice president of operations at Easton's MCS Industries, a leading supplier of frames and wall décor to retailers. If tariffs rise to the expected 25 percent rate, a $5 frame will retail for $7.50, he said. "Business will go down," said McGowan. "So we've put expansion of our Easton distribution center on hold and it could be going away."